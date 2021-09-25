Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

