Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230,782 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

