Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230,782 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.