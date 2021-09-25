Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $7.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.
USFD traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in US Foods by 229.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $14,116,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
