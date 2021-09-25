Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) to Hold

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Shares of HJLI opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

