Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

