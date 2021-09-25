Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its strong organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Given the solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, Moelis & Company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. Its restructuring activities across the globe, and solid merger and acquisitions (M&As) remain positives. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits. Moreover, a tough operating backdrop will likely hamper the company’s financials.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

MC stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

