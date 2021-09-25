Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SFBS stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

