Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.15.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

