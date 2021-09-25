Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) to Sell

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTA. Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.68. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

