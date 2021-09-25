Zacks Investment Research Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 129,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.