Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

RPRX stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,837 shares of company stock worth $10,580,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after buying an additional 596,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

