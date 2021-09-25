Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVIA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

