Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.15. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46.

About Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

