Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 28,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $279.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.