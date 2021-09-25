Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

ZUMZ opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

