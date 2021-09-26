-$0.01 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.27.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.