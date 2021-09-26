-$0.04 EPS Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 468,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,425. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

