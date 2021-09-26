$0.11 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,876.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,153,161. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $84.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

