$0.21 EPS Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

BSBR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.