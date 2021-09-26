-$0.23 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 136,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,029. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.