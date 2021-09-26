-$0.23 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 136,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,029. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

