-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.53. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

