-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $4.27 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

