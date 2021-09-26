$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 721,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

