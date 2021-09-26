$0.45 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

LBAI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 161,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

