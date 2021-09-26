$0.52 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,288. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

