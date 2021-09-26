$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. HEICO reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

HEI stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Commerce Bank grew its position in HEICO by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in HEICO by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its position in HEICO by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in HEICO by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

