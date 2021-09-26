$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,958,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.