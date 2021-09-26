$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Oracle reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

ORCL stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

