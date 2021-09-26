$1.23 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,113,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.98. 146,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $212.12.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

