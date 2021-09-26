$10.70 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,786. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,330,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

