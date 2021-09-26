10,069 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

