$11.64 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,093. The firm has a market cap of $428.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

