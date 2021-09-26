$12.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $12.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.21 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.02 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.86.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $739.17. 810,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $769.91 and a 200 day moving average of $706.51.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

