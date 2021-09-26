123,160 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. 514,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,578. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

