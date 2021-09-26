$124.72 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post sales of $124.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.28 million and the lowest is $116.15 million. SFL posted sales of $115.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $480.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.42 million to $492.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $507.95 million, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $530.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 661,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,248. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.