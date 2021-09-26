144,660 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Grupo Financiero Galicia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

