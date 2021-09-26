$152.30 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $152.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $582.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.68.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

