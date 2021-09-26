1,776 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock worth $353,096,991. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

