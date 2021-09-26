$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Baidu reported earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $156.57. 3,345,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. Baidu has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Baidu by 9,459.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Baidu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

