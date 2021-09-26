$214.95 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $214.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.97 million. CarGurus posted sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $807.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.81 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,694 shares of company stock worth $14,940,345. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

