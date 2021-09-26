2,200 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Woodward by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.