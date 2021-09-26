$226.21 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $238.18 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $836.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PUMP opened at $7.98 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
