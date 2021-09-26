$226.21 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $238.18 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $836.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.98 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

