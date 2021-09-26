2,400 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Endava by 118.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $122.69 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

