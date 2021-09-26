277,533 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 857,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 728,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,783 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

