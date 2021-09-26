$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $16.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $7.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,694.83. 218,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,603.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,499.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

