$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 854,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.05. 1,245,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,678. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

