30,474 Shares in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 1,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after buying an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

