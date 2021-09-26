3,918 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

