$423.70 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post $423.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $429.00 million. NOW reported sales of $326.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 417,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $820.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

