4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $36.04

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $34.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.